Staycation: ’tis the summer to holiday at home

Brabant adventures

So many of us take to kayaking or zip-lining on our summer vacation, but we forget that we can do it right here. Adventure parks offer plenty of physical fun, and there are two in the forested area between Bertem and Oud-Heverlee in Flemish Brabant.

The Shelter hosts canoeing down the Dijle and Demer rivers (pictured above) as well as mountain biking trails for beginners and the more experienced. Over at Bosk, you’ll find tree climbing, rope courses and archery tag. There are also a number of walking and cycling routes in the beautiful Bertem and Eiken forests, including the signposted Bertembos Walk.

Bertemnatuur is a smart B&B located on the edge of the Bertem forest. The rooms are impeccable and stylish, and, in keeping with the area, it offers packed lunches and rents bicycles.