Staycations for all: Accommodation in Flanders built for disabilities

We’d like offer the option of planning all aspects of their trip with an expert

Current accessibility criteria focuses predominantly on wheelchair users and less on people with, say, visual or hearing impairments. “We are in the process of expanding the criteria for our labels, to better meet the needs of all these different target groups, also for people with autism,” explains Mampaey. “We are consulting the organisations that represent these groups and will launch the updated version of the system as soon as possible.”

People with a visual impairment would benefit from signs in braille and so-called guidance strips, textured floor strips that help them find their way. For the deaf and hard-of-hearing, there should be fire alarm systems that use light signals. For people with autism, it’s important to avoid too many bright colours and echoing sounds.

While Visit Flanders already offers much info online and distributes all kinds of brochures, the agency wants to go a step further by establishing a co-ordinating info point that will function as a one-stop-shop for tourists who have special needs.

“We’d like offer the option of planning all aspects of their trip with an expert,” says Mampaey. “Everyone has very different needs, and we really want to provide customised advice.”