Still alive: Artist Kris Martin takes on vulnerability and death at Smak

Critics have been quick to interpret Flemish artist Kris Martin’s new exhibition as corona-inspired, but he was obsessed with the uncertainty of life long before

On 7 March, Flemish artist Kris Martin finally experienced his first major solo exhibition in his homeland. It opened and closed in one week.

Covid-19 didn’t put Exit out of commission, though; it just postponed it. “Corona hasn’t changed much for me,” says Martin, as we stroll through his show at the Smak museum of contemporary art in Ghent. “The production of art requires seclusion, isolation.”

He’s not inspired by the pandemic either, he says. “It’s the other way around. Journalists regularly ask me whether my work is reflecting the sickness. I then point them to the dates.”

Indeed, almost all the works in Exit predate 2020. But “most of the works can in a sense be related to the corona crisis. That is easy to explain: I always try to touch on universal themes and problems.”