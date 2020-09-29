Storm Odette wreaks havoc in East and West Flanders

Falling trees, flooded streets and cars buried in sand were just a few of the scenes across Flanders at the weekend

Several people have been injured in West Flanders as storm Odette blew through Belgium this weekend. The coast also suffered considerable damage as winds blew up to 108 kilometres an hour. Winds inland reached about 90 km/hr.

Café chairs, garden furniture, branches and roof tiles could be seen flying all over the province, particularly on the coast. Beach huts blew over up and down the coast and an unstable wall on a construction site was brought down in a controlled demolition in Blankenberge. A construction worker in Middelkerke had to be hospitalised when a wall collapsed on him.

Even walkers were injured by flying debris and had to be taken to hospital. “We advise everyone to stay home,” said emergency services civil servant Barbara Wyseure on Friday evening. “It is dangerous outside. People are literally getting blown off their feet.”