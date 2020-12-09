Student cities and services unite to improve mental health support

Education providers are also setting up a network to allow continuous exchange of expertise. SIHO will involve students in the rollout of these initiatives.

“Students have to be able to find help, and that help must be adapted to the students,” Weyts. “Mental wellbeing will now be a permanent focal point in our higher education. If you know that 75% of all mental problems arise before the age of 25, you know that we need to be aware of our students. We will continue to gauge their mental health, so we can check whether our initiatives are working.”

Meanwhile, a researcher at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel is carrying out a survey to gauge the extent of loneliness among students. Professor Martine Van Puyvelde questioned first-year students earlier in the year about loneliness and the importance of physical contact. This coincided with the outbreak of the pandemic, and showed that feelings of isolation were already a major problem.

“We want to find out more precisely which aspects of well-being are related to the student’s usual situation, which are related to Covid-19 and where exactly the two reinforce each other,” said Van Puyvelde. “But most importantly, we want to gain more insight into possible vulnerabilities as well as strengths to tackle loneliness in students preventively.”

Photo: Getty Images