Student cities and services unite to improve mental health support
With the pandemic taking its toll, Flanders’ first region-wide mental well-being policy will make it easier for students to find information and services
Easier access
While student life brings freedom and opportunities, it can be a turbulent period of hard work and pressure that can affect mental health. This has become clearer during the pandemic, with students having to be much more self-reliant.
“Let this be a positive outcome of the crisis,” said Flemish education minister Ben Weyts. “Mental well-being should no longer be a blind spot.”
The Flemish Association of Students is carrying out a study using a questionnaire developed by the World Health Organization to map mental well-being, supplemented with questions about student life and the coronavirus. It also organises focus groups to discuss issues such as the support already available.
Accessible and anonymous
Weyts will use the results to shape a structural policy on mental well-being. The existing Support Centre for Inclusive Higher Education (SIHO) will receive an extra €800,000 next year to carry out this work. Until now, it has mainly focused on students with disabilities but will now cover mental well-being too.
SIHO will develop a digital platform that provides easy and anonymous access to a range of e-health services and information. It will also create links between existing initiatives and between student cities. Liaison officers in Leuven, Ghent, Antwerp, Brussels, Hasselt, Bruges and Kortrijk will improve and expand local mental health support.
Education providers are also setting up a network to allow continuous exchange of expertise. SIHO will involve students in the rollout of these initiatives.
“Students have to be able to find help, and that help must be adapted to the students,” Weyts. “Mental wellbeing will now be a permanent focal point in our higher education. If you know that 75% of all mental problems arise before the age of 25, you know that we need to be aware of our students. We will continue to gauge their mental health, so we can check whether our initiatives are working.”
Meanwhile, a researcher at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel is carrying out a survey to gauge the extent of loneliness among students. Professor Martine Van Puyvelde questioned first-year students earlier in the year about loneliness and the importance of physical contact. This coincided with the outbreak of the pandemic, and showed that feelings of isolation were already a major problem.
“We want to find out more precisely which aspects of well-being are related to the student’s usual situation, which are related to Covid-19 and where exactly the two reinforce each other,” said Van Puyvelde. “But most importantly, we want to gain more insight into possible vulnerabilities as well as strengths to tackle loneliness in students preventively.”
