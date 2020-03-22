Students vital as healthcare system feels the strain of coronavirus

‘Much needed’

Nursing students in the first phase of their training must find alternatives or delay their placements. “Some hospitals and healthcare institutions want to focus on urgent matters and not be distracted by the need to guide inexperienced students,” the government says.

The University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Ghent (HoGent) is also encouraging biomedical technology students to continue their internships alongside nurses. “These people are much needed in hospitals and labs, so we leave it to the students to decide whether or not they continue their internships,” the college says. “We very much appreciate the social engagement of the students who choose to do so.”

AP University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Antwerp is supporting its nursing, midwifery and other medical students who want to continue with internships. “AP is not only being asked by the healthcare institutions for extra hands, but a lot of nursing students indicate that they want to continue to help in this situation,” said Pascale De Groote, director of the college.

However it suggests that inexperienced students could take on support roles or non-nursing tasks, freeing up nursing staff for the business of caring for patients.

This is also the idea behind a pop-up employment agency set up by medical students at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB). During the first day, almost 200 students registered as volunteers, mainly from disciplines such as medicine, biomedical sciences, pharmacy and physiotherapy. They will now be deployed in logistical and administrative roles, freeing up medical staff.

Secondary school students due to have placements in the healthcare sector can also go ahead if they want to. One example, reported by VRT, is at the Oscar Romero College in Dendermonde, which has let final years studying home and elderly care go through with their placements.

“At first we suspended everything, but the staff in the healthcare sector are currently up to their necks in it, so we thought it a pity to deprive them of these extra helping hands,” said school director Tomas De Wilde. It would also benefit pupils not to interrupt their courses. “Now they are getting exceptional experience in the field.”

The situation is less promising for students in other sectors, where universities have been told to follow the guidelines of the employers hosting the internships. That means some students will get their work experience working from home.

Photo courtesy Erasmus Hogeschool