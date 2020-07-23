Study to explore impact of air pollution on child health

Children travelling to school in and around Antwerp are the subject of the study, the first of its kind

Researchers in Antwerp are aiming to explore the effects of air pollution on children’s health, by focusing on the impact of their journey to school. A total of 60 healthy children will take part in the project, aged between 10 and 14.

Participants will come from various parts of Antwerp and the surrounding area, and travel to school in a variety of ways – on foot, by bike or by car. Before they set off for school, their lungs, heart and blood vessels will be checked, with the same measurements carried out on arrival. Air quality measurements will be done partly with sensors that are installed in schools and homes, and partly with mobile sensors that the children carry in their school bags. Health measurements – lung function, endothelial function and analysis of exhaled breath – will be performed by the investigators.

“We know that both children and adults with lung diseases have more complaints in an environment with a lot of air pollution,” says project leader Professor Stijn Verhulst, a paediatric lung specialist and head of paediatric medicine at Antwerp’s university hospital (UZA).

“Children are the most vulnerable group in society. They are smaller, breathe faster and handle exposure to air pollution worse than adults. With this project we want to investigate the exact impact of air pollution on the health of children. For example, research is being conducted into the effects of air pollution on respiration and on cardiovascular diseases.”