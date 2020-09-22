Sven Gatz to speak, parle en praat at first Multilingualism Day

The Brussels Council for Multilingualism will officially launch this Saturday at the capital’s parliament, during the inaugural Multilingualism Day. Both events are part of a push to encourage language learning in the capital, overseen by Sven Gatz (pictured), Brussels’ government minister tasked with promoting multilingualism.

Brussels has 1.2 million inhabitants, comprising 180 nationalities speaking more than 100 languages. Multilingualism is therefore seen as an important part of the capital’s identity, and a priority for education, employment and civic life.

Gatz is the first minister in the Brussels regional government to be given responsibility for promoting multilingualism. He published a policy document on the issue in December, including proposals to establish a Council for Multilingualism and the Multilingualism Day.

The council will bring together school staff, academics and others involved in multilingualism to share information about initiatives already underway, and to identify any gaps that need filling. It is also expected to address issues such as the importance of languages spoken at home in education, and promotion of multilingualism in Brussels’ civil society organisations.