Taalunie: 40 years of supporting the Dutch language around the world

That’s still the idea today. Taalunie, based in the Hague and with an office in Brussels, works to support the learning and accessibility of Dutch at home, throughout Europe and even further afield. Aside from setting policy when it comes to a unified standard language, it supports educators at all levels, funds translations of Dutch-language literature and acts as an advisor to various levels of government.

It’s a broad remit and can mean something as simple as ensuring that teachers in Suriname have the right materials and as complex as setting language education policies in schools in Flanders and the Netherlands.

To keep priorities straight, the Taalunie works according to a few guiding principles, and accessibility is one of the most crucial. “Anyone who wants to learn the language must have access to it,” says Van de Poel, matter of factly. “In order to make that happen, we have to make sure that the necessary tools are available. We want people to feel like they are part of their community, part of society, so that they can function optimally within the language.”