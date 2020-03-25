Task force formed to ensure smooth operation of Flemish ports

To ensure imports continues and security is maintained during the coronavirus crisis, a ports task force made up of Flemish and Dutch representatives will convene regularly

A task force has been set up to maintain the smooth operation of Flemish ports during the coronavirus crisis. The aim is to ensure that food and medical equipment continue to pass into the country, and that security measures remain in place, both at sea and on inland waterways.

The Flemish ports have been declared essential infrastructure during the crisis, and so will remain open for business, as far as possible. “We are grateful that the employees of Maritime and Coastal Services Agency, the ports and their partners continue to work in these very difficult circumstances,” said Lydia Peeters, minister for mobility and public works in the Flemish government.

Earlier this week the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge brought their partners together for separate meetings to discuss continuing operations during the crisis. Now Peeters has asked the Maritime and Coastal Services Agency to co-ordinate a task force covering all the Flemish ports.

“It’s not enough to take measures for just one port, or for one nautical partner,” Peeters said. “All ports in Flanders must be able to continue operating. Consultation and even closer co-operation are of the utmost importance.”