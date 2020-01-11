Teachers taking more sick days than ever before

Measures needed

The union points to extra work and changing measures in the sector – such as more hours of lessons, more personal care needed for pupils and reforms in secondary education – as the reason behind the added stress over the last few years.

“We desperately need to take measures to make a career in teaching more appealing,” said Koen Van Kerkhoven, also of the union. “And certainly for teachers who are reaching the end years of their careers. We need to ensure that they can last until retirement or the teacher shortage will only get worse.”

“Because staff are forced to stay home due to psycho-social reasons, school directors are then having to compensate,” said Flemish education minister Ben Weyts in response to the report. “We must ease the schedules of teachers as well as raise the level of respect for them and directorial staff.”

Information about specific measures that might be put in place to achieve these goals have not yet been released.

Photo: Getty Images