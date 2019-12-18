Tech-start-ups create more than 7,000 jobs

The creation of new technology companies in Belgium is being driven by Flanders, according to research published this week. In the years between 2010 and 2017, the study found that the majority of tech start-ups were based in Flanders, reaching 69% of the total two years ago.

The same effect can be seen in job creation. The 1,353 tech start-ups in Belgium in 2017 accounted for 10,349 jobs, 7,140 of which are associated with companies in Flanders. This included fixed and freelance employment, as well as people working for the start-ups in other countries.

“It’s good to see that the lion’s share of the tech start-ups are located in Flanders,” said Hilde Crevits, Flemish labour and innovation minister. “By stimulating the innovative power of tech start-ups, we want to increase the economic impact of these companies and help realise their potential at the international level.”