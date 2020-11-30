Three-metre rise in sea level part of scenarios mapped out for coast

The government of Flanders has consulted various sectors about the consequences of rising sea levels in order to produce a plan for the next 100 years

To protect the coastline and surrounding areas from rising sea levels, the government of Flanders is exploring what needs to be done to ensure long-term safety for citizens, the economy and the environment. They are mapping all the possibilities, and a public consultation will be held in 2021.

Flanders’ coastline and the low-lying land behind it are particularly vulnerable to the consequences of climate change because of dense construction and the intensive use of the coast. The Coast Vision project is investigating the best approach for long-term protection, providing an adaptable system that could withstand a potential sea-level rise of up to three metres by 2100.

Investigators will explore where the coastline of the future should lie and what space should be demarcated for protection measures. The coastline could shift slightly towards the dunes, could remain where it is, or could shift further seaward.

Each location requires different measures that take into account the possible consequences of the sea-level rise at different points.