Three public buildings compete for Flanders Heritage Prize

Recently restored buildings in Bruges, Mechelen and Westkapelle have been selected as contenders for the 2020 Flanders Heritage Prize. Voting is now open to choose the public’s favourite, an honour on top of the €12,500 prize awarded by a jury.

The Flanders Heritage Prize puts recently restored monuments in the spotlight, singling out those that balance heritage with new uses in a sensitive and creative way. The focus of this year’s competition is buildings open to the public, although the recent coronavirus restrictions have made this distinction something of a moving target. At present, however, it is possible to visit all three contenders.

The Gruuthuse Museum in Bruges (pictured) combines its origins as 15th-century townhouse with neo-Gothic modifications made in the 19th century. The architects behind the 2019 restoration are praised for balancing old and new, and in particular for building a contemporary pavilion in an inner courtyard.

The Predikheren in Mechelen is a 17th-century monastery, subsequently used as a poor house, military hospital and barracks. After lying empty for years, it was recently redesigned as a city library. The restoration preserves many of these historical layers, and is praised for making use of the whole building, for instance by creating a reading roof in the roof.