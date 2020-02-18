Three reasons why you should see the Van Eyck exhibition in Ghent

The most significant event in Europe’s exhibition season is in Flanders right now – don’t miss it

Unless you live in a cave, and one with no internet connection, you know that the central panel of the Ghent Altarpiece is fully restored and back on view to the public in the city’s Sint-Baafs cathedral.

It was unveiled last month with much fanfare, international headlines and a deluge of memes regarding the difference between the look of Jan Van Eyck’s original Lamb of God and the overpainting, now removed.

In honour of this auspicious occasion in the arts world, Ghent has launched Van Eyck Year, with many events and activities related to the 15th-century Flemish master and his work. The cornerstone is the exhibition Van Eyck: An Optical Revolution.

Van Eyck didn’t just paint the masterpiece that is housed in Sint-Baafs Cathedral; born at the very end of the 1300s in Maaseik, Limburg (then spelled Maaseyck, hence the artist’s name), he lived a great deal of his life in Bruges. While he travelled often to study his craft and carry out commissioned work, he was a Flemish Primitive through and through.

People around Europe have already booked their tickets to Ghent to see this show, the largest collection of works by Van Eyck to ever be gathered in one place. If you live in Belgium, you owe it to Van Eyck – and to yourself – to see this exhibition at the city’s Fine Arts Museum.

But don’t just believe me. I spoke to Ghent University professor Jan Dumolyn, an expert in the social and cultural history of the Southern Netherlands. Here are the main reasons why you should see Van Eyck: An Optical Revolution.