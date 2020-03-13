Three woodlands to be connected in Vliegend Hert project

The stag beetle has difficulties protecting itself because it moves so slowly

“It’s our intention to connect this beautiful forest area once again,” she told VRT. The project even involves residents’ private property, so the agency is working on getting them on board. “We will show them how much more dynamic and biodiverse their gardens can be.”

The project’s mascot Lucanus cervus is the largest species of beetle in Europe. The literal translation for the Dutch name for the beetle – vliegend hert – is “flying deer”. The name – like stag beetle in English – refers to its antler-like mandibles.

The Lucanus cervus flies poorly because of its size “and so has difficulties protecting itself because it moves so slowly,” explains Windels. “So it’s important that we piece together these smaller woodlands in order to allow it to flourish.”

Photo courtesy arenbergleuven.be