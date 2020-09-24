Tickets for summer music festivals can be used in 2021 or in 2022
A single guideline for all summer music festivals in Belgium has been published, giving ticketholders the chance to use the same ticket next year or request a voucher
Donations gladly accepted
All tickets sold for festivals taking place in 2020 are automatically applied to next summer’s edition. If it is a multi-day festival, the ticket next summer will be for the same day or days (first day, entire festival, etc) as the one purchased for this year.
“Festival-goers don’t have to do anything,” says Dieter Kraewinkels of Ticketmaster. “If you have a combi-ticket to Rock Werchter for 2020, for example, the same combi-ticket is automatically applied to 2021.”
This arrangement has been reached so that we can support the festival sector. We ask that ticket-buyers accept these terms
If a ticketholder does not want to attend next summer’s festival or if they want to attend on a different day, they can ask for a voucher. Vouchers can be used in 2021 or in 2022. This was decided in case the line-up at any given festival next year is not to the ticket-holder’s liking.
Those wanting the same ticket to be applied next year need do nothing. Those wanting a voucher instead can request it through the specific festival.
But can you simply get a refund? Yes, but not until after the summer of 2022. “This arrangement has been reached so that we can support the festival sector,” explains Kraewinkels. “We ask that ticket-buyers accept these terms.”
To that end, ticket-holders can also opt to donate this year’s cost of their ticket to the festival and buy a new ticket next year.
Photo ©Kurt Desplenter/BELGA