Tickets for summer music festivals can be used in 2021 or in 2022

This arrangement has been reached so that we can support the festival sector. We ask that ticket-buyers accept these terms

If a ticketholder does not want to attend next summer’s festival or if they want to attend on a different day, they can ask for a voucher. Vouchers can be used in 2021 or in 2022. This was decided in case the line-up at any given festival next year is not to the ticket-holder’s liking.

Those wanting the same ticket to be applied next year need do nothing. Those wanting a voucher instead can request it through the specific festival.

But can you simply get a refund? Yes, but not until after the summer of 2022. “This arrangement has been reached so that we can support the festival sector,” explains Kraewinkels. “We ask that ticket-buyers accept these terms.”

To that end, ticket-holders can also opt to donate this year’s cost of their ticket to the festival and buy a new ticket next year.

Photo ©Kurt Desplenter/BELGA