‘Time to step up’ on Sustainable Development Goals, says expert

Cifal Flanders is tasked with helping to implement Belgium’s SDGs and, while proud of the progress made so far, is concerned that efforts have stalled

While 24 October marks the 75th birthday of the United Nations, last month was the fifth anniversary of its Sustainable Development Goals. In 2015, the UN set the Agenda 2030, concrete goals to create a better and more sustainable society.

Agenda 2030 comprises 17 Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs, and 169 specific targets. Together, they address the global challenges facing society, including poverty, the climate crisis and working towards peace and justice.

To ensure that these goals influenced local policies, the UN established a network of training centres all over the world. Cifal Flanders is one of them.

“The SDGs will be take hold locally, or they will not take hold at all,” declares Peter Wollaert, managing director of Cifal Flanders. “We mainly reach out to prominent local actors from all kinds of sectors in society, such as umbrella organisations and local governments, which then spread the word. This way, we create a domino effect.”