Top athletes unite to promote women in sport

The Game Changers will raise awareness of inequalities and encourage women and girls to take up sport

Nine of Belgium’s best-known women athletes have joined forces to promote gender equality in sport. Under the banner Empowering Women in Sports they will push for greater awareness of women’s sport and promote initiatives to get women and girls involved in activities at every level.

“We need to encourage women to take an active role in sport, and also give them the tools to do this practically and successfully,” said international basketball player Ann Wauters. “Our group of athletes is determined to develop concrete actions that increase the number of women in sports.”

In addition to Wauters, the group consists of Gella Vandecaveye (judo), Evi Van Acker (sailing), Kimberly Buys (swimming), Elfje Willemsen (bobsled), Nicky Degrendele (cycling), and the track and field athletes Tia Hellebaut, Kim Gevaert and Gitte Haenen.

Called the Game Changers, they will work with the Women & Sports Taskforce of the Team Belgium Olympic committee to identify barriers that stop women participating in sport and start initiatives that improve gender equality.