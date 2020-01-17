Tourists still welcome in Flemish cities, up to a point

A new survey shows that locals support tourism in their cities, but are wary about the impact on their quality of life

Most residents of Flanders’ art cities are happy to welcome tourists, a survey has found, but they are increasingly sensitive about being crowded out. Some 27% of those responding said their quality of life had suffered because of tourism, up on the 19% who complained when the survey was carried out two years ago.

Antwerp, Ghent, Bruges, Mechelen and Leuven, known collectively as the “art cities”, attract the most tourists. The survey was carried out by the five city tourist authorities, along with regional service Visit Flanders.

The 5,788 residents interviewed were largely supportive. Three-quarters said they were very positive about tourism in their cities, the same level as in 2017, and almost 70% thought the benefits of tourism outweighed the disadvantages.

A similar number even said that tourism had improved their cities, up on 63% last time. Only 6% said they did not support tourism, a level again unchanged since 2017.