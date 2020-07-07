Track plastic on the Scheldt in citizen science project

A research project carried out by Antwerp University follows plastic waste from the river to the sea

Researchers from Antwerp University dumped plastic bottles into the Scheldt river today – but for a good cause. The aim is to track the plastic waste as it moves down river and find out how long it takes it to end up in the North Sea.

Anyone who spots one of the fluorescent yellow objects on the river bank is asked to log it with the project web site, photograph it, then let it continue on its way.

Antwerp University’s Ecosystem Management Research Group has been working on plastic pollution in the Scheldt for some time. Nets have been used to sample plastic found floating in the water, and clean-up projects have given a picture of what washes up on the river’s banks.

But the researchers want more detail, hence the idea of a track and trace project. “We want to map how plastic items behave once they are in the river,” explained Bert Teunkens, a PhD researcher at the university.