Trains and flights cancelled, one person injured by storm Ciara

Drama in East Flanders

As expected, storm Ciara, which saw peaks yesterday afternoon and evening, caused a great deal of damage to roofs and trees. Limburg and East Flanders were particularly hard hit.

Emergency workers in Limburg received more than 1,000 calls to the storm helpline. A street in As had to be closed off to traffic as trees had fallen on power lines. Limburg saw large sections of roofs blown off and garden walls crumbling, forcing some residents to evacuate. Several schools in the province decided to close today, generally those located in forested areas.

In Ghent, residents of Gasmeterlaan witnessed a dramatic event as a scaffolding came crashing down from the side of a building. It fell straight over, laying across the busy street, blocking traffic for hours.

Also in East Flanders, a woman was seriously injured when a tree fell on her car. She had just gotten in the car, which was in her driveway, when the tree uprooted and fell on top of it. The fire department had to saw pieces from the tree and lift it from the car before emergency workers could reach the woman. She was taken to hospital with a head injury and broken bones.

In Antwerp, several containers at the port toppled over, and some streets were flooded, including the tunnel under the Berchem train station. Antwerp emergency services saw some 700 calls come in from residents, most of them due to flooding.

Storm Ciara saw winds up to 120kph. Citizens are asked to continue avoiding forested areas for the next few days, as strong winds will continue until at least Wednesday.

Photo: Storm Ciara brought down the outer wall of an apartment building in Sint-Gillis-Waas, East Flanders

©Courtesy VRT