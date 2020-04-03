Transport chain gets government support to ensure supplies and services

Food, healthcare and retail

“The current measures are having a significant impact on our businesses,” said Flemish mobility and public works minister Lydia Peeters. “But the provision of essential sectors must not be compromised. We must not stand still.”

The focus will be on logistics in three sectors that are critical in the short term during the crisis: food, healthcare and retail. All modes of transport are involved.

The taskforce will map and co-ordinate the needs and initiatives of the logistics chain to be able to match supply and demand. It will also provide advice to the sector on dealing with the effects of the crisis.