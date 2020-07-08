Turkey Tribunal keeps human rights in the public eye

A Flemish initiative will assemble an international panel of judges in Geneva and present it with human rights violations happening in Turkey

This September, a tribunal will be held in Geneva to consider human rights violations in Turkey. But while the venue is Swiss, the initiative is Flemish, the brainchild of Johan Vande Lanotte, professor of law at Ghent University, and law firm Van Steenbrugge Advocaten.

The idea to set up the Turkey Tribunal was inspired by a series of human rights cases that the Van Steenbrugge firm had handled involving Turkish citizens. These were heard before the United Nations Human Rights Committee, the European Court of Human Rights and Belgian courts.

“Individual actions are important, of course, but there is frustration that this stays individual,” says Vande Lanotte (pictured), who is also a senior legal counsel with the firm. “We had the impression that something more structural was going on, something that people were not well aware of, and so we thought we should put together a panel to deliver judgements.”

Vande Lanotte’s interest builds on his work on human rights as a law professor, but also a lifetime of political activity. A long-standing member of the SP.A party, he has held several ministerial posts at the federal level, and served as deputy prime minister in three governments.