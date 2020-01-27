Twelve gold awards for local designers, from luggage to lights

The Henry van de Velde Awards draws attention to the best in Flemish design, whether innovative, immensely practical or simply gorgeous

Designers in large corporations can really be the unsung heroes of the design world. Take the Cosmolite luggage line, for instance (pictured). While you’ll surely recognise it, the name on it is Samsonite, not Erik Sijmons.

Sijmons has worked at Samsonite European headquarters in Oudenaarde, East Flanders, for more than 30 years. He has designed some 35 types of travel cases that have made it to the market. The Cosmolite appeared in 2008 – the company’s strongest and lightest suitcase to date.

This month the Henry van de Velde Awards recognised Sijmons with its Gold Lifetime Achievement Award. “Although his name might not immediately ring a bell for many people, his designs undoubtedly do,” according to Flanders DC, which co-ordinates the awards. “Cosmolite by Erik Sijmons is one of the most iconic products ever designed for Samsonite.”