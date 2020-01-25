UAntwerp takes lead in coronavirus response in Europe

Researchers from Antwerp University are at the forefront of Europe’s preparations to tackle the threat of the deadly new coronavirus that has appeared in China. “With the Chinese New Year coming, we expect an increasing number of victims,” said Herman Goossens, professor of medical microbiology at the university. “But Europe is ready to respond.”

Goossens is co-ordinator of Prepare, the Platform for European Preparedness Against (Re)emerging Epidemics. This EU-funded network has been set up to conduct harmonised, large-scale clinical research studies on infectious diseases, responding rapidly to any severe outbreaks.

The aim is to provide evidence in real time, while an outbreak is happening, in order to inform decisions about how to manage patients and respond to the situation. At the moment, the coronavirus threat to Europe is considered low, but Prepare is taking the opportunity to test its procedures.

“Although the exact extent of the outbreak has yet to be determined, the events in China provide an opportunity to check how prepared European clinical research networks are to respond to a possible further spread,” Goossens explained.