Uber taxi service to launch in Antwerp, Ghent and Leuven

City councillors in Leuven and Ghent are also concerned about the arrival of Uber. “Because of corona, there’s little business for taxis, and now they have to deal with Uber, too,” said Johan Geyleyns (CD&V), city councilor of trade. “No, we are not happy with this at all. We are going to meet with the sector soon to discuss how we can help. We work, in any case, with quality labels for local taxis.”

Ghent mobility councillor Filip Watteeuw (Groen) is also concerned about a price war. “Next to the 220 city taxis, now we’ll have about 60 more,” he said, “which we honestly don’t need. That will change the market completely and make it harder for our taxi drivers.”

But some companies are thinking about how they can innovate in order to continue to offer quality service and some of the advantages of Uber. “Digitalisation is an important asset in trying to compete with a company as big as Uber,” said Martijn Steenhaut of Ghent oldest taxi service V-Tax.

Other than that, he says, existing companies have an advantage in that they know the city and its customers inside and out, as well as all the regulations taxi service entails. “Our value lies in the knowhow and quality that we have to offer. Where a player like Uber has less control over the cars, drivers and adherence to the rules, we are experts in this.”

Photo courtesy Uber