Ultimas reward the best in Flemish arts and culture for 2019

Flanders’ culture prizes were awarded in Bruges yesterday, with some big names – like Luc Tuymans and Rachida Lamrabet – mixing with lesser-known artists and organisations for a vibrant mix of winners

The Ultimas were handed out last night in Bruges, with artist Luc Tuymans winning the lifetime achievement prize for Cultural Service.

The annual ceremony, sponsored by the Flemish Community in partnership with public broadcaster VRT, rewards artists, filmmakers, writers and other players in Flanders’s cultural scene. Tuymans, a world famous painter, was chosen for his overall contribution to Flemish arts and culture and in raising the profile of the region abroad.

Another Ultima prize winner is author and playwright Rachida Lamrabet. After years working as a lawyer, she published her first book Vrouwland (Woman Country) in 2007 to great acclaim and won the Flemish Debut Prize. “I like to tell the stories that not many Flemish writers are interested in telling,” she said to Flanders Today last year. “In Flemish literature, we have this single, Eurocentric gaze on our world. I want to look at that world from a different angle.”