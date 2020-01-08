Unemployment rate at all-time low in Flanders

Change in mentality

Those are the best figures based on age, with the unemployment rate falling less than 8.5% for every other age group. According to jobs and training agency VDAB, this is partially due to major efforts taken in technical training for the age group over the last several years.

Another reason is a change in mentality among employers, which could be somewhat based on the rise of the retirement age. Where those aged 55 were previously seen as people who would retire within five years, that is no longer the case.

Sixty, however, is the new 50, according to Joke Van Bommel of VDAB. “Sixty is the new age barrier on the labour market,” she told De Standaard. The unemployment rate for those 60 and older jumped up by 23% between 2018 and 2019. “The gap between the 50-plussers and the 60-plussers has gotten greater.”

The retirement age in Belgium is currently 65, which will rise to 66 in 2025 and to 67 in 2030.

Photo courtesy Groen Plus