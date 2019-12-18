Unesco recognises Ommegang as Intangible Cultural Heritage

Sacred beginnings

While the current event has taken place every year since 1957, the procession called Ommegang goes back to the 1300s. ‘Ommegang’ is the old Flemish word for ‘circumambulation’, or the act of carrying a sacred object.

In Brussels’ case, the sacred object was a statue of Mary, brought to a chapel on the Zavel from Antwerp. This was at the behest of a religious woman who said that Mary spoke to her and wanted the statue to be placed at the chapel on the Zavel.

Every year, the Guild of Crossbowmen, whose job it was to protect the statue, carried it from the church to the Grote Markt in a show of loyalty and devotion. This grew in size year after year, until many guilds, local authorities, religious groups and wealthy families were all taking part in the procession.