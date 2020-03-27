Unfair conditions for Belgian business owners in the Netherlands, says MEP

The Netherlands has not waived that same requirement for Belgian business owners. So unless they live in the Netherlands, they cannot get the available subsidies from the Dutch government.

“The Netherlands cannot discriminate in its corona measures,” said Peeters (pictured above), who was previously Belgium’s labour minister. “Dutch owners of businesses in Belgium are entitled to benefits offered here. It seems logical to me that if you pay taxes to a country, that you get something back in emergency situations.”

In addition, the Dutch subsidies and other measures to support SMEs are being handled at the municipal level, and some cities on the border are demanding that business owners have Dutch citizenship in order to receive aid. “This is unacceptable,” said Peeters. “I have informed the European Commission and the Dutch governments about this discrepancy, and I expect a quick response in taking care of it. Business owners in the border regions must not be allowed to fall through the cracks.”

Photo: Yorick Jansens/BELGA