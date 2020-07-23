Universities create citizens’ panel to test out public opinion

The panel will represent people from all walks of life, allowing researchers to study behaviour and attitudes to social and political issues

Flanders’ universities are uniting to create a large-scale panel that will test public opinion on a variety of social issues, from epidemics to mental health. The results should feed into research and policymaking.

The “probability panel” will be launched next year and should represent people of all demographics, allowing scientists to respond to current events. Discussions are taking place with the rectors of French-speaking universities, to ensure a spread of respondents across the country.

The panel will consist of a group of randomly selected citizens who will be regularly asked about social and economic issues and physical and mental health. It will quickly provide researchers with data on people’s behaviour, preferences and attitudes.

“By giving insight into what people think about current topics and what effects policy has on their behaviour, the panel can contribute to democratic and good government,” said Luc Sels, chair of the Flemish Interuniversity Council (Vlir). “The coronavirus crisis has made it clearer than ever that society needs reliable and representative data that can quickly feed into policy, science and society.”