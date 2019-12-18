Universities launch diversity research centre in Mechelen

A collaboration involving Antwerp University and VUB draws on 40 research groups in the two universities to provide fact-based information on diversity, urbanism and citizenship

An academic collaboration on diversity, urbanism and citizenship has been set up in Mechelen by Antwerp University and the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB). The partnership aims to combine practical knowledge from the field with research, and so have a more nuanced effect on public policy.

“Our social model is under pressure, polarisation is increasing,” explained Caroline Pauwels, rector of VUB. “And the more polarisation, the more simplistic the solutions that are put forward and the more difficult it becomes to add nuance to the debate. That is precisely why we have taken this step of co-operation. Offering nuance is exactly what universities should do.”

The Diversity, Urbanism and Citizenship Knowledge Platform brings together the Brussels Centre for Urban Studies and the Antwerp Urban Studies Institute. Together they include 40 research groups whose work can potentially be made accessible through the platform.