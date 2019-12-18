Universities launch diversity research centre in Mechelen
A collaboration involving Antwerp University and VUB draws on 40 research groups in the two universities to provide fact-based information on diversity, urbanism and citizenship
Offering nuance
“Our social model is under pressure, polarisation is increasing,” explained Caroline Pauwels, rector of VUB. “And the more polarisation, the more simplistic the solutions that are put forward and the more difficult it becomes to add nuance to the debate. That is precisely why we have taken this step of co-operation. Offering nuance is exactly what universities should do.”
The Diversity, Urbanism and Citizenship Knowledge Platform brings together the Brussels Centre for Urban Studies and the Antwerp Urban Studies Institute. Together they include 40 research groups whose work can potentially be made accessible through the platform.
Free the knowledge
Among the initial activities will be a project bringing together the experiences of buddy networks for the integration of newcomers to a community. Another project will gather experience on diversity and draw up guidelines for professional groups such as the police and nursing staff. A third topic will be online radicalisation and deradicalisation.
“As metropolitan universities, VUB and Antwerp already carried out a great deal of research into diversity, urbanism and citizenship, but this too often remains trapped within the various research disciplines, or is insufficiently translated into daily practice,” explained Herman Van Goethem, rector of Antwerp University. “This knowledge platform is necessary to bring academia and practitioners even closer together, to enter into dialogue and to learn from each other.”
Mechelen is an ideal location because of its function as a testing ground for urban renewal
Mechelen was chosen because of its location, roughly half way between Brussels and Antwerp, and because of its interest in social issues. “Mechelen is an ideal location because of its function as a testing ground for urban renewal,” said acting mayor Alexander Vandersmissen. “The city will also be a partner in the project, and is making space available in a wing of the town hall to house this very valuable initiative.”
The platform also has a champion in the government of Flanders: former Mechelen mayor Bart Somers, now the minister responsible for civic integration. In this capacity, he has contributed a start-up grant of €235,000 to the project.
Photo ©Herwig Vergult/BELGA