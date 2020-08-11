Universities prepare a new normal for campus life

Campus spirit

Things would be different next term, he promised. “The virus will still have an impact. But in the next academic year, KU Leuven will not at all resemble the online community it has been forced to be in the past few months.”

Just how much impact the virus will have when term begins in mid-September is still an open question. But the hope is that a mixture of in-person and online teaching will restore the campus spirit and provide the flexibility to adapt to changes in measures to control the spread of the virus.

Learning in person is considered particularly important for first-year students, who are encountering the university environment for the first time. They learn how to learn through contact with their professors, and also with other students.