University campuses to re-open for high-priority classes

By offering a limited number of educational activities on campus, we want to offer our students some opportunities to return to campus safely

“In this strange situation, first-years may be particularly insecure and anxious about the revision and exam period that is coming up,” Weyts explained. “The corona crisis is not easy for anyone, but some students really lack support.”

Universities will also be allowed to open quiet study spaces on campus for any students who need them. Meanwhile the exams will take place under the same conditions that applied in June. This means they can be held on campus, as long as hygiene and safety rules are respected.

The universities can also reopen for other vulnerable groups of students at their discretion. At KU Leuven, for example, those on courses that experience lower pass rates even under normal conditions can be invited back to campus for wrap-up or booster sessions.