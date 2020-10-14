An unusual yarn: Klaas Rommelaere’s textile art is larger than life

The artist’s family members have morphed into giant embroidered puppets in his richly woven new solo exhibition at Texture museum in Kortrijk

The time-old tradition of textile art often captures events of the day, from the Bayeux Tapestry through to Grayson Perry’s tapestries depicting British class mobility. Now, for the first time, courtesy of a new exhibition by artist Klaas Rommelaere, Antwerp subculture has joined the mix – via nods to the wider zeitgeist, from the internet to manga and teen TV.

Dark Uncles draws its name from the Swiss term for doppelgängers – a folklore fact that Rommelaere, a cinephile, discovered when watching HBO miniseries The Outsider.

The exhibition, which has a strongly autobiographical slant, stars 10 larger-than-life embroidered puppet doubles of the artist’s family members – plus his two beloved childhood golden retrievers. These effigies move in a procession through the exhibition space, which also features an avenue of totem poles and a series of tapestries and embroidered works.

“It’s an examination of my own life, my own history,” the Roeselare-born artist explains. “People now always want new things, want the future, want everything fast. To handle that speed you have to be very grounded, and the way I ground myself is by looking at where I come from.

“As a kid I sometimes had the feeling that we were just this really normal family, this feeling of being small in a huge world. Somehow it’s about putting that smallness into a big installation, about putting everyday life on a pedestal.”