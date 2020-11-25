User-friendly database boosts transparency in European arms trade

Flanders foreign affairs department contributed to the effort to make the arms trade more transparent to political leaders, activists – and everyone else

The arms trade is a business that isn’t cast in a favourable light. And it hasn’t help that EU member states only reported on their arms exports in a complex PDF file inaccessible even to specialists, let alone the public.

But a new European online database visualises this information in such a way that everyone can quite easily check how much and which kind of military equipment EU countries are exporting to which parts of the world. Because transparacy in the arms trade is “a priority” for the government of Flanders, it played a crucial role in the development of the database.

Tom Nijs, a legal advisor at the Flemish department of chancellery & foreign affairs, co-ordinated this effort. “Transparency in the global arms trade has long been a priority for Flanders,” says Nijs. “We therefore pushed for this European database to be developed.”