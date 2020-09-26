VIB scientist wins Grand Prix award for Alzheimer research
Expat Renzo Mancuso of Flanders’ biotech research institute is revealing new information on the causes of dementia
From Argentina to Flanders
Mancuso (pictured) was named the Most Promising Young Researcher by the French Fondation Recherche Alzheimer. The honour was awarded as part of the European Grand Prix for Alzheimer’s Research.
The foundation presents awards each year on 21 September, World Alzheimer Day, in recognition of important contributions to understanding the disease. The research by Mancuso explores inflammatory mechanisms in the brain and the important role of immune cells known as microglia.
My lab will explore what microglia do in people with dementia, with the ultimate aim of developing new treatments
“Microglia are the resident immune cells of the central nervous system,” said Mancuso, 35, who set up his own research group this summer. “While we are still learning more about their role in brain physiology every day, it is widely accepted that they play a crucial part when the brain is damaged by switching into an active state.”
In degenerative brain disorders, microglia either fail to protect the brain or contribute to the progression of the disease. “My lab at VIB-UAntwerp will explore what microglia do in the brain of people affected by dementia, with the ultimate aim of developing new treatments.”
His team uses stem cells and mouse models to better understand the role of microglia during the progression of Alzheimer’s, the most common cause of dementia, which affects more than 30 million people around the world. Approximately 140,000 people in Belgium suffer from the condition, and there is currently no treatment that can cure or slow its development.
Microglia cells (in red) play a crucial role in the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease
I am extremely honoured of this award,” said Mancuso. “This shows that our research is appreciated by the scientific community, and it motivates me to continue to work hard and contribute to solutions for Alzheimer’s disease.”
Mancuso shares the award with Daniele Altomare of the University of Geneva.
Meanwhile, the non-profit Alzheimer Liga Vlaanderen launched a book to mark World Alzheimer Day. Dichterbij (Closer) is a collection of poems, short stories, photos and paintings submitted by the public.
“The book is the result of an appeal addressed to everyone with big, little, beautiful and less beautiful experiences of dementia,” a spokesperson said. “Personal anecdotes and professional experiences were welcome in the form of text or images. The response was excellent, and we are happy we can bring people closer together.”
Photos, from top: Courtesy VIB, ©Selvanegra/iStock/Getty Images Plus