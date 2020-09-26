VIB scientist wins Grand Prix award for Alzheimer research

My lab will explore what microglia do in people with dementia, with the ultimate aim of developing new treatments

“Microglia are the resident immune cells of the central nervous system,” said Mancuso, 35, who set up his own research group this summer. “While we are still learning more about their role in brain physiology every day, it is widely accepted that they play a crucial part when the brain is damaged by switching into an active state.”

In degenerative brain disorders, microglia either fail to protect the brain or contribute to the progression of the disease. “My lab at VIB-UAntwerp will explore what microglia do in the brain of people affected by dementia, with the ultimate aim of developing new treatments.”

His team uses stem cells and mouse models to better understand the role of microglia during the progression of Alzheimer’s, the most common cause of dementia, which affects more than 30 million people around the world. Approximately 140,000 people in Belgium suffer from the condition, and there is currently no treatment that can cure or slow its development.