Vilvoorde to discuss safety measures along canal following death of student

The death of Frederik Vanclooster, who drowned after falling into the Brussels-Scheldt canal on New Year’s Eve, is inspiring the city to take a look at infrastructural changes

The death of a student who drowned on New Year’s Eve has led to calls for better safety along the banks of the Brussels-Scheldt canal in Vilvoorde. Frederik Vanclooster, 21, is thought to have fallen into the canal after leaving a party at De Kruitfabriek, a waterside venue.

After a major police search involving a helicopter, divers and hundreds of volunteers, his body was found on 5 January. There were no signs of violence, and an autopsy showed that he had drowned.

Vlaamse Waterweg, which manages the canal, is in discussions with the city of Vilvoorde and the owner of De Kruitfabriek on ways to improve safety around the venue. “We are calling on experts for this,” said Vilvoorde mayor Hans Bonte. “I would rather leave this to people who have expertise in that area, because opinions about the measures to be taken vary widely. One argues for a barrier along the canal, another thinks that is very dangerous because it invites people to climb on it. It’s also a question of the distance at which you should place any barrier.”

Vanclooster was the son of VRT journalists Lucas Vanclooster and Kristien Bonneure. He was studying for a master’s degree in computer science at VUB and led a scout group for young people with disabilities.