Vilvoorde to replace portrait of Leopold II with exhibition on diversity

The councillors in Vilvoorde, just over the border with Brussels, have been discussing the portraits of the monarchs for years. They hang in the large reception room on the top floor of city hall.

Leftist political party PVDA recently put the subject on the top of its agenda because it wanted the portrait of Leopold specifically to disappear. PVDA has said that it isn’t interested in erasing history, simply not celebrating figures with a past such as Leopold’s.

Finally, the city council made the decision to remove all portraits of former monarchs and to stage a permanent exhibition in the space, which will be open to the public. “The reception room will get a facelift,” said Vilvoorde mayor Hans Bonte (SP.A). “We are going to create a space for an exhibition focused on the diversity of the city. That’s an important aspect of Vilvoorde and something we would like to put in the spotlight. And there’s no better place to do that than city hall.”

Photo: The portrait of Leopold II in Vilvoorde’s reception hall

©Courtesy PVDA Vilvoorde