Virologist Marc Van Ranst honoured for science communication

Nineteen researchers and teams from Flanders have been commended for opening up scientific concepts to the public

KU Leuven virologist Marc Van Ranst (pictured), who has become famous since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Belgium, has been given a lifetime achievement award for communicating scientific concepts to the public.

The honour, conferred by the Royal Flemish Academy and the Jonge Academie, recognises Van Ranst’s many years of public engagement, as well as his work as a media expert during the pandemic.

“Marc Van Ranst always takes the time to explain things simply,” the academies said, announcing the award this week. “He serves society by sharing his knowledge and insight, and also contributes to deepening the public’s trust in science.”

In addition to his contribution to the public’s understanding of the coronavirus, the jury also singled out his efforts to help children understand and appreciate the research in his particular field. “The way Marc Van Ranst, as a scientist, stands at the heart of society, takes up his role and provides interpretation, is an inspiration to many,” it concluded.