Virologist Steven Van Gucht wins Wablieft prize for clear communication
The newspaper Wablieft, read by many Dutch-language learners, has awarded scientists Steven Van Gucht its annual prize for the use of straightforward language
‘Accessible yet nuanced’
Wablieft launched 35 years ago, publishing a newspaper in easy-to-read Dutch for people with literacy problems. It is now read by some 45,000 people, including children and those who speak Dutch as a second language. It is credited with helping Dutch learners to understand Flanders before they are fluent in the language.
Wablieft has expanded to being an expertise centre in how to communicate clearly in Dutch. It awards its Wablieft Prize every year to a person, project or organisation that in some way makes information more accessible.
This year Steven Van Gucht has won the Wablieft Prize. Van Gucht is a virologist at the public health institute Sciensano and is tasked with leading the Dutch-language portion of the morning press conferences addressing the Covid-19 pandemic. He is also a regular guest on the news and talk programmes and quoted almost daily in Flemish newspapers.
Simple and straightforward language is extremely important, especially during a pandemic because that affects everyone
“Steven Van Gucht always communicates at an accessible level but without losing any nuance,” said Wablieft. “His voice and face radiate confidence; he always remains patient and calm and gives us the feeling that we can survive this virus.”
He also makes complicated scientific concepts relatable to the public, the newspaper said. “He only touches on facts and information that are useful to citizens. Corona has had a gigantic impact on our daily lives and on our society, so clear communication is crucial. It can even save lives.”
A Wablieft staff member presented Van Gucht with the prize at his home in Denderleeuw. He said that he was very familiar with the paper because his son has been reading it for years.
“I have always tried to explain difficult concepts as clearly as possible,” he said from his front stoop. “Simple and straightforward language is extremely important, especially during a pandemic because that affects everyone.”
The video of Van Gucht accepting the prize, which can be seen on VRT, is amusingly peppered with jargon and dialect to show the difference between Van Gucht’s communication with his colleagues and neighbours and with the public. “I’m really honoured to receive a prize that has to do with clear and direct use of language because it’s a recognition of what I have been trying to accomplish over the last several months,” he said.
Photo ©Tumultimedia/Wablieft