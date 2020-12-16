Virologist Steven Van Gucht wins Wablieft prize for clear communication

“Steven Van Gucht always communicates at an accessible level but without losing any nuance,” said Wablieft. “His voice and face radiate confidence; he always remains patient and calm and gives us the feeling that we can survive this virus.”

He also makes complicated scientific concepts relatable to the public, the newspaper said. “He only touches on facts and information that are useful to citizens. Corona has had a gigantic impact on our daily lives and on our society, so clear communication is crucial. It can even save lives.”

A Wablieft staff member presented Van Gucht with the prize at his home in Denderleeuw. He said that he was very familiar with the paper because his son has been reading it for years.

“I have always tried to explain difficult concepts as clearly as possible,” he said from his front stoop. “Simple and straightforward language is extremely important, especially during a pandemic because that affects everyone.”

The video of Van Gucht accepting the prize, which can be seen on VRT, is amusingly peppered with jargon and dialect to show the difference between Van Gucht’s communication with his colleagues and neighbours and with the public. “I’m really honoured to receive a prize that has to do with clear and direct use of language because it’s a recognition of what I have been trying to accomplish over the last several months,” he said.

Photo ©Tumultimedia/Wablieft