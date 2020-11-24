Vooruit arts centre changing name to avoid confusion with socialist party

The centre’s directors and programmers are convinced that people will be unable to separate Vooruit the cultural centre and Vooruit the political party. This would include ticket-buyers, groups that rent event space, artists both local and international, politicians and sponsors, they say.

“From the very start of the cultural centre in 1982, it was clear to the hundreds of volunteers and artists that the development of an international arts centre cannot be done under the name of one political party. We want to keep control over our name and reputation, and that is difficult when two organisation operate under the same name.”

So “in a unique moment in the history of the centre,” Vooruit is launching a process for choosing a new name. It will make an announcement about the new name by the end of February and hopes to complete the process of adapting all of its digital media and printed materials and programmes by the end of May.

Photos, from top: ©Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA, courtesy Vooruit