VRT CEO fired in budget-cut fallout

Grave concerns

The previous legislature also saw VRT forced to save more than €33 million, with the loss of 220 jobs. This time, the announcement of budget cuts also came with a number of directives regarding how the VRT must operate in the future. Management and staff expressed grave concerns over the consequences of both the budget cuts and the directives. Some 600 staff protested in December. Disagreements formed between VRT production director Peter Claes, a member of the board of directors, and Lembrechts, as well as the rest of the board. While Claes wants to concentrate on how the broadcaster could restructure based on the cuts, Lembrechts wants to fight them outright.

I am not a ‘crisis manager’, the VRT is not in crisis, and everyone can be proud of the work they are doing here - Leo Hellemans