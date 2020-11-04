VRT film critic Ward Verrijcken dies at 47

The death of the Flemish film journalist who has interviewed some of the world’s biggest celebrities has shaken staff of the public broadcaster

VRT’s popular film critic, Ward Verrijcken (pictured) has died aged 47. Verrijcken was a beloved colleague at the Flemish public broadcaster, known for being just as friendly and likeable off-camera as on.

“It is with enormous sadness and an overwhelming sense of shock that we must report that our dear colleague Ward Verrijcken has died,” said the VRT in a statement at the weekend. “We are going to miss him and the passionate way in which he told us about cinema so very much. Ward was our man on the red carpet, in the cinema, sitting with the biggest movie stars in the world. He was unmissable on TV, the radio and online with a film tip or an anecdote to share.”

Verrijcken was known for his personable interviews with the world’s biggest celebrities, including Madonna, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Emma Watson. On hearing about Verrijcken’s death, Jessica Chastain tweeted: “Oh this makes me sad. Ward was always so kind to everyone. I send much love to his friends and family.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Verrijcken from the film industry in Belgium and beyond and from other friends and colleagues. VRT news anchor Martine Tanghe delivered the news with a catch in her voice, while Wim De Vilder followed it up the next evening with: “It was very quiet in our editorial department today”.

“The employees at VRT are terribly shocked by the death of their dear colleague Ward Verrijcken,” said VRT CEO Frederik Delaplace. “Ward was not only a film connoisseur for us, he was a warm and beloved co-worker, a good listener, and enthusiastic person. It’s unreal that he’s gone.”

Verrijcken died unexpectedly, and his family have chosen not to share the cause of death.

