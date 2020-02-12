VRT funds academic research on its digital future

According to Donders, research in the first year will focus on the digital transformation of the media before moving on to journalistic questions in the second year. Extension of the research beyond two years will depend on VRT refinancing the chair. The budget is reported to be €100,000, split equally between the two universities.

Rik Van de Walle, rector of Ghent University, sees a wider significance in the collaboration. “When a society is in transition, it benefits from strong public institutions that act as reliable beacons,” he said at the official launch of the chair on Monday.

“Just as VRT is such a beacon,” he continued, “universities must also help society to stay on course in time of polarisation. An academic chair is the instrument par excellence for building bridges between universities and other stakeholders, and ultimately also between the partners involved and the wider society.”

