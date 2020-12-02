VRT news anchor Martine Tanghe signs off for last time

‘Where is the reporter, did you not bring a reporter?’ It didn’t occur to him that the reporter could be a woman

It wasn’t just her colleagues who had little faith in her talent at the time, but also the public. She once shared on a talk show an experience that capsulised her first 15 or so years in the business. “I remember once I had to go on-site in Zaventem to report on a strike. I arrived with my camera crew, and the man I needed to interview came towards me, walked right past me and asked the cameramen: ‘Where is the reporter, did you not bring a reporter?’ It didn’t occur to him that the reporter could be a woman.”

Tanghe was eventually known as “the mother of all news anchors”. During her final evening anchoring the news yesterday, correspondents providing live reports from Antwerp to America could not help but give her a send-off, one by one. “It was an honour and a pleasure to have worked with you for all of these years,” said Ivan Ollevier, reporting from Utrecht.

Sports correspondent Maarten Vangramberen ended his segment by saying that it was an honour for all the sport anchors to work with someone who was such a sports fan. “There is so much experience sitting in that chair right now that we are going to miss so very much,” he concluded.