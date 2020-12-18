VRT sportscaster is ‘smartest person in the world’

Van Eylen was up against actor Ella Leyers (Professor T, All of Us) in the ultimate final and was able to win by 47 seconds. “Totally insane!” said Van Eylen after her victory. “My first reaction was disbelief. But it feels really good, this has been such a nice way to counter the lockdown period.”

It was the first time that three women took part in the finale, a result of the programme making an effort to include as many women as men over the last couple of series. Van Eylen is only the third woman to win the final in its 18-year history.

Slimste mens host Erik Van Looy says that he has a harder time convincing women to take part than he does men. “Maybe they are turned off by the competitive element?” Van Eylen proffered when asked about women participating in the programme.