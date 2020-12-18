VRT sportscaster is ‘smartest person in the world’
The winner of the spectacularly popular evening quiz programme De Slimste Mens ter wereld is Catherine Van Eylen, one of VRT’s sport anchors
Record-breaking season
The 10-week programme sees three contestants taking part in various quiz challenges, with the nightly winner coming back the following evening. The other two take part in a face-off round, with the winner of that also returning for the next episode.
For the final two weeks, the best players of the previous eight weeks come back for an all-star showdown. Scores are based on seconds, with the most seconds being the highest scores. It’s not the person with the most seconds who necessarily wins, however, as those seconds don’t count during the nightly finales.
This has been such a nice way to counter the lockdown period
Van Eylen was up against actor Ella Leyers (Professor T, All of Us) in the ultimate final and was able to win by 47 seconds. “Totally insane!” said Van Eylen after her victory. “My first reaction was disbelief. But it feels really good, this has been such a nice way to counter the lockdown period.”
It was the first time that three women took part in the finale, a result of the programme making an effort to include as many women as men over the last couple of series. Van Eylen is only the third woman to win the final in its 18-year history.
Slimste mens host Erik Van Looy says that he has a harder time convincing women to take part than he does men. “Maybe they are turned off by the competitive element?” Van Eylen proffered when asked about women participating in the programme.
The final three, from left: Actor Ella Leyers, poet Delphine Lecompte and sportscaster Catherine Van Eylen
“To anyone who is worried about taking part,” she continued, “just do it! The jury and Erik Van Looy go to great lengths to make everyone comfortable, and we laugh a lot. The contestants are very nice to each other, and very supportive.”
Two other women broke Slimste mens records this year: Het Nieuwsblad editor Liesbeth Van Impe broke the record for the most seconds ever earned with 665, and final contestant Leyers appeared in a record-breaking 18 episodes.
De Slimste Mens has been known to create stars out people who are less well-known. Politician Bart De Wever, for instance, did well on the programme in 2006, which launched his little-known N-VA party into the stratosphere. It is now the biggest party in Flanders, and he is serving his second term as mayor of Antwerp.
Photos courtesy VRT