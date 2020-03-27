VUB launches survey on daily life under lockdown

It is not clear what consequences these drastic changes will have on our daily lives in the short and long term

The course of daily life but also the collective rhythms of society have changed fundamentally in a very short space of time. “The way we spend our time is not the same as before, and it is not clear what consequences these drastic changes will have on our daily lives in the short and long term,” says Glorieux.

At this point, VUB wants to see how we are adapting to these new circumstances. “How do we organise our paid work and our housework? How do we deal with children who are at home all day? What do we do to relax? What does the course of the day look like in our families? And is there still a noticeable difference between weekdays and weekends, and working days and holidays? We want to find out.”

Filling in the survey takes about 15 minutes, and all participants are asked to keep a record of how they spend their time for a period of seven days. That will also take about 15 minutes a day, according to the researchers.

Antwerp University is also running a study, focused on our willingness to follow guidelines and that state of our mental health. It is online on Tuesdays, and participants are asked to fill in out every week.

