VUB rector Caroline Pauwels to run for re-election

A research-driven approach will motivate our young people to be inquisitive throughout their lives

“I also want to position VUB more as a research institute,” she said. “We need to accomplish this always keeping the Sustainable Development Goals in mind.”

And she wants to increase the university’s collaboration with European counterparts. “We are part of the Eutopia network,” she said. “This step towards internationalisation will allow our educational programmes to stand out as research-driven, which will motivate our young people to be inquisitive and to continue learning throughout their lives.”

Pauwels is in treatment for stomach and oesophageal cancer, which she announced last summer.

VUB academics can announce their candidacy for rector until 29 February. The elections take place in April. Full-time academic personnel and staff, as well as students and UZ Brussel hospital workers are invited to vote.

Rectorates begin with the new academic year and last four years. A rector can run for re-election once.

Photo ©Els De Nil/VUB